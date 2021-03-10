Meghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The First Pic of Macaulay Culkin on American Horror Story Season 10 Is Here and It Is Fabulous

Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman take a stroll on the beach in a new and incredible photo for American Horror Story season 10.

In case you forgot the weirdest news of 2020 (we kid), allow us to remind you that Macaulay Culkin will be starring in the next season of American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy just blessed our Instagram feeds with a new photo from the set, featuring Culkin and Leslie Grossman posing on a beach, all decked out in the most appropriate beachwear of all: fur. 

Both Murphy and Grossman posted the pic with the caption, "Something wicked this way comes." 

As usual, details about the upcoming season are scarce, yet intriguing. Murphy told E! News last May that he enticed Culkin to join the show by describing a "very great insane part" that involves "crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates," among other things that Murphy wasn't ready to share yet.

Culkin apparently said that this was the role he was born to play, and thus he signed on for season 10. 

 
Other than that fascinating detail, Murphy hasn't shared much. There was a picture of some sharp teeth and a fountain pen writing on a tongue, and a pic of a beach that was supposed to be a clue. 

In addition to Culkin, Grossman and Bates, the cast will include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. And that's about all we know so far. 

2020 was the first year since 2011 without a fall season of AHS, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but scripts have been written for months. 

No season 10 premiere date has been announced yet, but if production is underway, it can't be too long now.

American Horror Story airs on FX.

