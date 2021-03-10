Miranda Lambert's Ex Evan Felker Welcomes Baby With Wife 3 Years After Cheating Scandal

Watch : Miranda Lambert Involved in a Hit-and-Run Incident

Miranda Lambert's ex Evan Felker's wife Staci Felker is sharing an update about their family.

On March 10, Staci took to her Instagram to not only reveal that she and Evan are back together, but they also have a newborn together!.

"Y'all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off," she wrote along photos of herself, Evan and the baby. "He's here to introduce our first born [black heart emoji] Evangelina Hartford Felker."

As fans may recall, the couple divorced after less an than two years of marriage in February 2018.

In April of that year, a source told E! News, "Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper. Staci wasn't even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her."