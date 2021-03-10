Jamie Spears' Attorney Shares Revelation About Britney Spears' Power in Conservatorship

Watch : Jamie Spears' Lawyer Claims He "Saved" Britney Spears' Life

Britney Spears has a big say in one aspect of her conservatorship, according to an attorney close to the case.

On Tuesday, March 9, Jamie Spears' lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen assured fans that her client has the music superstar's best interest at heart. In fact, she insisted the Grammy winner can work with her own attorney to end the conservatorship.

"Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it," Jamie's attorney said in a statement to People. "Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been—conservatorship or not."

The lawyer added that Jamie "diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney's conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court."

E! News has reached out to Britney's team for comment and has not heard back.