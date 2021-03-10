Selling Sunset Renewed For Two More Seasons: Watch the Cast Celebrate!

Anyone else need some million-dollar listings to drool over?
Netflix has confirmed that Selling Selling has officially been given the green light to return for seasons four and five, giving us all the more reason to go back and binge the first three—because it's that addictive.
So where will season four kick off and how soon can we expect it to premiere? The show is going back into production this month. As for the cast, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz and Amanza Smith will all be returning, joining Brett and Jason Oppenheim once more.
In the exclusive video above, the cast proves they're ready to get back to it. Christine promises bigger houses and bigger drama while Chrishell is hoping for some good vibes.
"It's time to get to work," she says. "We're gonna probably burn a little sage, say a prayer. But let's do this!"
Hit play above to hear from the whole gang.
Now, there will definitely be a few shake ups once the new season airs. Christine is currently six months pregnant and has been calling out her fellow cast members for not liking her Instagram posts. When we last saw Chrishell on screen, she was reeling from her divorce from Justin Hartley—and now she's fresh off a breakup with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe.
Plus, both Davina and Brett no longer work at the Oppenheim Group. Davina has joined the Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills team while Brett has started his own firm, Oppenheim Real Estate. Maya, meanwhile, is still with the firm but based out of Miami.
Meanwhile, Heather and Tarek El Moussa are still in the throes of wedding planning. She just went dress shopping and recently made headlines for the tattoo she got in his honor that reads, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in cursive. If that's not addressed in season four, we don't know what will be!
Netflix has also renewed Bling Empire for a second season, and greenlit two new series—one untitled from the creator of Selling Sunset, and My Unorthodox Life, from the executive producer of Bling Empire.
The Selling Sunset follow up is set on the Florida coast and follows the all-Black, all-female real estate firm Allure Realty. It's owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado and has its eyes on dominating the Suncoast.
""These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate," the Netflix description reads. "Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."
My Unorthodox Life centers around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart. She's a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and is now the CEO of Elite World Group.
"Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out—all while being a mother of four," the description reads. "Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart's untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life."
The first three seasons of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix.