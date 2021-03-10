Nikki Bella Just Gave a Big Update About Plans for Baby No. 2 With Artem Chigvintsev

Watch : Nikki & Artem Head to the Hospital to Deliver Baby Matteo

Is Matteo Chigvintsev going to be a big brother in the near future?

Nikki Bella gave a big update about possible plans to have a second child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on the Mar. 10 episode of The Bellas Podcast with twin Brie Bella.

"I've been having some conflict in my head lately. And I know I talk to you about this a lot, I go back and forth, but baby No. 2," the Total Bellas star shared this morning. "So I thought I was one and done and then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling and Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have any control over that. Then I'm like, 'Closer in age is good,' but then I'm like, 'I really want to do a WWE return with you Brie. I really want to go after the tag title.' That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good."

As fans know, Nikki and Brie recently revealed plans to come out of retirement for a WrestleMania return in 2022 or 2023.