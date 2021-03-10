Meghan Markle's Interview Jacket Is From This Affordable Brand

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Meghan Markle dropped plenty of bombs during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, but she didn't divulge any outfit deets. That Armani dress she wore for the sit-down reached "icon" status in an instant. Thankfully, we found some budget-friendly alternatives for anyone who wants to emulate her style.
That wasn't the only look she served though. Meghan managed to start a fashion trend from a chicken coop. Her green jacket from J.Crew is one of those lightweight staples that anyone can wear throughout the year.
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
Meghan's green jacket is on sale for $90, but you can get it for $76 if you use the promo code "EXTRA" at checkout.
J.Crew named the item the "perfect lightweight jacket" for a reason. Well, there are many reasons. The fabric is water-resistant and it has a hood to protect your hair on a rainy day. There are possibilities that cater to many body types, with classic, petite, and tall options with sizes ranging from XXX-small to 3X. It's even available in four different colors. There are large pockets to store your essential items. And, best of all, it's on sale.
You'll (probably) never have a heart-to-heart with Oprah in a chicken coop, but you'll exude that Markle sparkle wherever you go with this J.Crew jacket.
