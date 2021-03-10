Why Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Romance Makes Perfect Sense

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline

You know that well-worn adage about how the way to a man's heart is through his stomach? The one your grandma may have trotted out while teaching you some essential family recipe?

Well, the way to Olivia Wilde's heart appears to be through acts of feminism. Because when now-boyfriend Harry Styles signed on to her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, jumping at the chance to appear in a supporting role opposite British actress Florence Pugh, color her impressed.

"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles," the director revealed in a Feb. 15 Instagram. "No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack.'"

Letting Pugh "hold center stage," Wilde continued, "he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."