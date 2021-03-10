Kim Kardashian's Posh Outfit Just Got the Ultimate Spice Girls Stamp of Approval

Watch : Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Dad Robert on His Birthday

Only few people can be posh their entire life, just ask Victoria Beckham.

On Tuesday, March 9, the fashion designer took to her Instagram Story to give Kim Kardashian the Posh approval. Victoria shared a throwback snapshot of the beauty mogul from her high school days.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen rocking a Posh Spice-inspired outfit while others around her dressed as Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice.

Victoria captioned the photo, "The perfect Posh! @kimkardashian" alongside the emoji that has a hand doing the peace sign.

When Kim first shared the epic pic on Thanksgiving Day 2015, she explained her love for the ‘90s girl group.

"I'm so Thankful that me & my friends were the Spice Girls for our high school talent show!" Kim wrote. "The Spice Girls got me through a lot! #ForeverThankful."

She even gave Victoria a special shoutout on another social media photo back then, writing, "I'm also thankful for Posh Spice! #HighSchoolTalentShow." To which the Briton commented, "Genius! X vb."