Kim Kardashian's Posh Outfit Just Got the Ultimate Spice Girls Stamp of Approval

Only few people can be posh their entire life, just ask Victoria Beckham.
On Tuesday, March 9, the fashion designer took to her Instagram Story to give Kim Kardashian the Posh approval. Victoria shared a throwback snapshot of the beauty mogul from her high school days.
In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen rocking a Posh Spice-inspired outfit while others around her dressed as Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice.
Victoria captioned the photo, "The perfect Posh! @kimkardashian" alongside the emoji that has a hand doing the peace sign.
When Kim first shared the epic pic on Thanksgiving Day 2015, she explained her love for the ‘90s girl group.
"I'm so Thankful that me & my friends were the Spice Girls for our high school talent show!" Kim wrote. "The Spice Girls got me through a lot! #ForeverThankful."
She even gave Victoria a special shoutout on another social media photo back then, writing, "I'm also thankful for Posh Spice! #HighSchoolTalentShow." To which the Briton commented, "Genius! X vb."
Apparently Kim has always felt connected to the group, even taking to Twitter to write, "OMG the Spice Girl!!!! My obsession!"
This isn't the only blast from the past for the mother of four. In a recent Instagram Story, Kim received an actual high school locker locker from her sister Khloe Kardashian—in promotion of her partnership with Good American ‘90s jeans—filled with all the greatest things from the decade including poster, a set of Now That's What I Call The ‘90s CDs, Hubba Bubba Bubble Tap, scrunchies and more.
"Khloe, thank you so much—and a polaroid?" she said, gasping as she went through the throwback goodies. "A bucket hat, a poster that I can put on the wall. Oh my gosh, thank you so much, Khloe."