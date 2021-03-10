Vanessa Kirby Reacts After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal They Watched The Crown

While it wasn't the biggest bombshell to come out of their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put one thing to rest: They've watched The Crown.

As they confirmed to the media mogul in their jaw-dropping interview, they both have seen "some" of the hit Netflix series, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry's grandmother, as well as other members of the royal family. In the most recent fourth season, fans watched as the unraveling marriage of his famed parents, Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), served as a focal point of the show.

While appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, March 9, Vanessa Kirby, who portrayed Princess Margaret in the first two seasons, weighed in on the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been viewers.

"It's quite mad to think that they have actually seen it," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, 'Oh, you're probably too busy to watch it.'"