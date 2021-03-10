Vanessa Kirby Reacts After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal They Watched The Crown

While it wasn't the biggest bombshell to come out of their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put one thing to rest: They've watched The Crown.
As they confirmed to the media mogul in their jaw-dropping interview, they both have seen "some" of the hit Netflix series, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry's grandmother, as well as other members of the royal family. In the most recent fourth season, fans watched as the unraveling marriage of his famed parents, Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), served as a focal point of the show.
While appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, March 9, Vanessa Kirby, who portrayed Princess Margaret in the first two seasons, weighed in on the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been viewers.
"It's quite mad to think that they have actually seen it," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, 'Oh, you're probably too busy to watch it.'"
Meanwhile, it seems Kirby has been busy because she has yet to watch the couple's televised interview, which has sparked non-stop chatter worldwide since it aired in the United States on March 7.
Among the eyebrow-raising revelations was the claim from Markle that "several conversations" were had with her husband over "how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" and "what that would mean or look like." Neither disclosed who spoke to Harry about it, but Winfrey later clarified that it was neither the queen nor Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip.
On March 9, the monarch broke her silence on the viral interview. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement, released by Buckingham Palace, read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."