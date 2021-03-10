Ryan Murphy Addresses Claim He Broke This Promise to Naya Rivera’s Son Josey

Ryan Murphy is setting the record straight after Naya Rivera's dad accused him of breaking a promise to her son Josey Dorsey.
Their Twitter showdown began when George Rivera, whose daughter Naya died in July 2020 during a boating accident, called out Ryan for not fulfilling his pledge to help set up a college fund for 5-year-old Josey.
On Tuesday, March 9, George tweeted that Ryan was full of "Broken Promises," "fake outrage" and "hollow gestures." He also tweeted "no phone call," implying that Ryan didn't call George after Naya's death, even though Ryan created the show Glee on which his daughter starred as Santana Lopez.
George tried to rally the "glee tweeters" to go after Ryan, writing, "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn't do !!! I'm about to blow up this story .... and make sure he's knows that I know."
One fan commented, "mr. rivera gonna drag ryan murphy's a-- as he should," to which George responded, "When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalize a good game , but it's as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create."
He continued to shade Ryan by adding that "Promises made in public" will "fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy."
Another fan asked, "did they never open the trust fund for josey ? omg." George wrote back, "Hahaaaa."
About an hour later, Ryan came online to clear the air.
The mega producer explained that he, along with his Glee co-creators and executive producers Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, "have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera's child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust."
Ryan wrote, "We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."
Less than a year ago, the trio made the pledge to help Josey when Naya died at age 33.
On what would have been her 34th birthday in January 2021, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and several of her Glee co-stars paid tribute to the actress. Ryan Dorsey shared, "Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense...34..I could just hear you saying 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha...Rest easy old lady."
Later that month, he gave fans an update on their son, Josey, and praised him for his resilience after the tragedy.
"This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old," he wrote. "You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do."