Watch Lisa Vanderpump Dream Up Cheeky Cocktails Inspired By Andy Cohen, Lady Gaga & More Celebs

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump's Cheeky Celebrity Cocktail Names

After years of conquering the restaurant industry and reality television alike, Lisa Vanderpump has certainly come to know her way around a bar.

Now, she's ready to share her secrets on E!'s brand new series, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is inviting viewers inside her famed estate Villa Rosa where she'll not only entertain celebrity guests with delicious feasts and games such as Rosé Pong, but also, a stiff cocktail or two (or three, or four).

There's no telling what exactly Lisa has in store for her many famous friends, but she did play a fun game with E! ahead of the show's upcoming premiere on Thursday, March 18. Watch her dream up custom, LOL-worthy cocktails named after Andy Cohen, Lady Gaga and more stars in the above clip!

Up first? The Vanderpump Rules star herself.

"If I was a cocktail, it would probably be called 'Sex on the Beach,'" Lisa cheekily says into the camera. "But then you could only have it twice a year—Christmas and birthdays—right?"