Watch a Sneak Peek as Chicago P.D. Takes on an Officer-Involved Shooting

Watch : Exclusive: "Chicago P.D." Sneak Peek

Chicago P.D. has its work cut out for it tonight.

The NBC police procedural is dealing with a case in which a college student is shot by a police officer, and a video fo the incident then goes viral. This puts the squad in multiple difficult and complicated positions, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of one of those aforementioned positions.

In the clip above, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are sent to arrest the officer for murder, and on the way, they encounter new patrol officer Cooper (Cleveland Berto) who witnessed the shooting. He's understandably shaken, and just wants to understand why his fellow officer pulled the trigger.

"I was right there next to him. Rode with that dude a month," Cooper says. "I just need to know why."

Atwater gives him the upsetting truth before sending him home: "You know why."