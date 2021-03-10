Jameela Jamil Says She Contemplated Suicide Over Piers Morgan's "Relentless Campaign of Lies" Against Her

Watch : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed by Piers Morgan

Jameela Jamil is reminding her followers that words can be weapons.

Following the news that Piers Morgan decided to step away from Good Morning Britain, the Good Place actress was one of the many celebrities to react to his departure.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, March 9, the British star explained how the 55-year-old host's past comments about her have impacted her mental health.

"TW: suicide," she began her caption. "I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there..."

"And has me feeling," she said, adding a gif of herself looking fabulous on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmys.

Jameela's post comes just one day after Piers came under fire for his controversial comments about Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.