10 Things You Didn't Know About Serena Williams—By Serena Williams

Watch : Exclusive: Serena Williams & Daughter's Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Serena Williams knows how to make a statement.

Whether it's on the tennis court, where she's inarguably proven herself to be one of the sport's all-time greats, or off, she's a force to be reckoned with. She's not afraid to speak out against the racism and sexism she or her friends have experienced moving through life as women of color—as she did in the wake of pal Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey—while pleading for a kinder, gentler world for her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and all the other little girls out there.

Recently, Serena was joined by her mini-me for their first-ever fashion campaign together, modeling the Stuart Weitzman spring 2021 collection. The "Footsteps to Follow" campaign was intended to inspire viewers to "consider the ways in which generations inspire each other—be it parents to children or vice versa—to step into each other's shoes and step into new worlds," according to the brand.