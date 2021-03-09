Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley Is Engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello

Gym, tan...wedding bells!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared the exciting and special news that she's engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello! That's right, the reality TV personality and her boyfriend are taking their relationship to the next level.

"On 2.27," Jenni began her Instagram caption on March 9, "I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building." The wrestler commented, "You're my forever."

Jenni's friends and followers shared their excitement, with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gushing, "Love you guys so much."

"Congrats!!! So happy for you," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga replied. Kendra Wilkinson added, "Aw Congrats."

While Zack hasn't posted about their engagement, he did share a heartwarming tribute to the Jersey Shore alum on the day he would've popped the big question. "Waking up next to you every day is the best part of my life," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you Happy birthday my love."