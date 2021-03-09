BREAKING

Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray Break Up After 5 Years Together
After reconciling on Bling Empire’s season finale, stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Grey have announced their on-again, off-again relationship is officially over.

Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray have finally accepted that they're probably better off as friends.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Bling Empire star shared to Instagram that she and the Power Ranger Megaforce actor "have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives."

"Over the past 5 and [a] half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made," she wrote. "We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much."

Kelly added that she and Andrew "plan to continue working on becoming the best versions of ourselves individually." 

She concluded her statement, "We want to express our appreciation for your continued support and thank you for allowing us to share our journey. We kindly ask for you to respect our privacy during this time of transition."

Andrew posted the same statement to his Instagram, before adding on his Story that he's "confident god has a plan for us all."

This is not the first time Andrew and Kelly have gone their separate ways. As far as what they've shared with fans, the pair last split up while filming the first season of Netflix's Bling Empire. At the time, Kelly asked Andrew to move out of their apartment while she reevaluated her future.

However, when the season concluded Kelly and Andrew were beginning to work on improving their relationship.

Plus, Andrew told E! News in February that fans were only seeing what the producers wanted them to see, claiming, "I don't believe the audience—and this is my opinion, Kelly's gonna say her piece—really saw anything other than the absolute worst part of a time, a short time, that was put on camera."

As for Kelly, she acknowledged, "There were definitely some things that were really difficult to watch. You know, but for me, I feel like… really proud how far we've come since filming."

Now, as she goes through another breakup, Kelly once again has the support of her Bling Empire co-stars. Hair stylist Guy Tang commented on her announcement, "We are here for you if you need anything @kellymili you're strong."

