How Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is Raising His Son Gay "Until He Decides He's Straight"

Watch : Jesse Tyler Ferguson Takes the E!Q in 42

Fatherhood is everything Jesse Tyler Ferguson hoped it would be and more.

Close to eight months after welcoming his first child with husband Justin Mikita, the Modern Family star is soaking up every moment with his son. And while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jesse revealed some of the books and songs he's already introduced to baby Beckett.

"It's a lot of show tunes because that's what I like. We're raising him gay until he decides he's straight," Jesse joked on Tuesday, March 9. "On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that is what Justin demanded he listen to. That was his first exposure to music. It's a lot of singing. I'm writing lots of songs for him. Everything has a song."

The Food Between Friends: A Cookbook author added, "He's going to be like such a straight kid. Who knows. I'll let him do whatever he wants. But I just have a feeling you're going to want to play football. I have to learn how to do all of those things."