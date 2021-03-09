Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy Joins Russian Doll Season 2

As if we weren't already excited enough for the return of Russian Doll!
Netflix just announced that Annie Murphy, star of Schitt's Creek, will be starring in season two of the Netflix dramedy, alongside season one stars Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett.
Lyonne also created the series, which followed her character Nadia as she died and came back to life to relive the same night over and over again. Nadia was eventually joined by Alan (Barnett), a man who was also dying and reliving the same night over and over again. The first season ended with the creation of two different timelines after Nadia and Alan figured out how their time loop started in the first place, so perhaps Murphy will appear in one or both of those new timelines.
The series also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley.
Murphy, hot off of winning an Emmy for playing Alexis Rose in the final season of Schitt's Creek, is also about to star in Kevin Can F**k Himself, a trippy sendup of sitcom wives, which will premiere this summer on AMC.
Lyonne created Russian Doll alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, and back in 2019, before the series was even renewed for a second season, Poehler mused to E! News about what a second season might look like.
"I don't know, maybe season two is all about Oatmeal the cat? We don't know!" she joked. "As you can tell, the women in the show are real deep thinkers, big brains. Everyone's really talented so the chance to get to work together again would be amazing. I think there are some really good ideas for season two."
Lyonne opened up about how it was "such a personal show" for her.
"It's very autobiographical, especially in the sort of thematic sense," she said, adding that the show's success was equally personal. "It's very moving, it's an emotional, deep thing. What matters is that it connected with people and maybe they feel a little bit less alone because that's what kind of the arts, I think, do for me."
Season two of Russian Doll is heading into production now, and season one is available to stream on Netflix.