Jamie Lee Is a Hilarious, Real-Life "Fairy Godmother" in Netflix's The Wedding Coach Trailer

Take an exclusive first look at Netflix's new wedding show, The Wedding Coach, starring comedian Jamie Lee.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 09, 2021 6:30 PM
Jamie Lee to the rescue.

In this exclusive first look at Netflix's new wedding show, titled The Wedding Coach, the comedian and Weddiculous author is on a mission to help couples survive the craziness of planning a wedding.

Per Netflix, "With a different comedian 'plus one' by her side each episode, Jamie intervenes before and on the wedding day, serving up her refreshing, real-talk perspective on the Bridal Industry, squashing the couple's drama to help them focus on the big picture."

In fact, in the new trailer exclusively obtained by E! News, the Girl Code star sounds off that "wedding perfection is unattainable." Thus, Jamie is determined to help the brides and grooms-to-be in any way she can.

"I am a fairy godmother to you," Jamie is seen telling one bride. "How do I bibbidi-bobbidi-boo this situation for you?"

Thankfully, Jamie will have some assistance as fellow comedians Matteo Lane, Punkie Johnson, Fortune Feimster, Mamrie Hart, Jon Gabrus and Alesha Renee will all appear on The Wedding Coach.

And, as a former bride herself, Jamie has some seriously wise words to share about weddings. "I've always hated the 'bridezilla' label because wedding stress is real," she expresses. "And we should be sensitive to it, as if it were a medical condition."

The trick to getting through planning your nuptials? According Jamie, "Be prepared for anything and just roll with the punches."

For one bride, this advice rings true as she is nervous to tell her mother that she's pregnant. In a confessional the bride-to-be admits, "I'm gonna be a pregnant bride, which I did not expect. Not even my mom knows yet that I'm pregnant."

We're certainly eager to see how Jamie helps this bride navigate the situation when The Wedding Coach premieres next month. For a look at what's to come, check out the new trailer above.

The Wedding Coach premieres Wednesday, April 7 on Netflix.

