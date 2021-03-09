Watch Dwayne Johnson Encourage 2-Year-Old Daughter Tiana to Tell Herself She's "Awesome" and "Smart"

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reveals Family Coronavirus Battle

Dwyane Johnson is the ultimate motivational speaker, even for his family.

On March 8, to celebrate International Women's Day, the proud dad took to his Instagram to share a super cute video of him giving his 2-year-old daughter Tiana Gia Johnson an encouraging pep talk.

Can you say, ‘I'm a pretty girl?'" Dwayne asked as he held her in his arms. To which the toddler mumbled, "I'm a pretty girl."

"That's right, and even more importantly than that can you say, 'I'm an awesome girl?'" he asked and Tiana adorably repeated, "Awesome girl."

The Jumanji star then asked his daughter to say that she's "a very smart girl" and "I can do anything," which she does.

Dwayne then looked around his shoulders for wife Lauren Hashian before telling Tiana to say, "Daddy's the best." At first, Tiana repeated the line but then screamed, "Mother!"

"No, not mother, no, you're ruining the thing," Dwayne joked. "Just, Daddy's the best."

Dwyane captioned he adorable daddy-daughter moment with, "She can say ‘Awthum gurl' all day long... as long as she knows she's awesome, that's all that matters."

Adding, "And her declarative MUDDER!! at the end seals the whole deal - she know's who the real boss is."