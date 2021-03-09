Hillary Clinton Highlights a Lesson From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Heartbreaking" Interview

Like much of the world, Hillary Clinton is reflecting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview—or as she called it, "an extraordinary two hours of television."

On the heels of Oprah Winfrey's televised sit-down with the couple, the former Secretary of State weighed in on their headline-making conversation during a virtual interview with Washington Post Live on Monday, March 8.

"I found it so heartrending to watch," the former First Lady told journalist Jonathan Capehart. "It just was heartbreaking that this incredibly accomplished woman Meghan Markle, who falls in love with Prince Harry, was not fully embraced by not just the so-called Firm, which is the name for the permanent bureaucracy that surrounds the royal family, but by the media in the UK."

Having long been a public figure, Hillary noted, "I've had my time in the box with the British tabloids as anybody who's in the public eye has had and their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous."