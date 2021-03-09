Watch Piers Morgan Storm Off TV Set After Being Called Out for Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain on March 9 after being called out by co-presenter Alex Beresford for his continued criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

During the episode, Alex spoke about the "overwhelming amount of negative press" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received over the years and how this has been "incredibly damaging" to their mental health, which the couple discussed during their recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. He then addressed Piers' commentary on Meghan, specifically.

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear a number of times on this program—a number of times," Alex said. "And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

It was at this moment that Piers got up and left. "OK, I'm done with this," he said while walking off. "Sorry. No. Sorry. You can trash me mate, but not on my own show. See you later. Sorry, can't do this."