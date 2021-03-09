Blake Shelton Tries to Earn Sympathy by Joking That Gwen Stefani Is Pregnant With Twins

Blake Shelton will do whatever it takes to win another season of The Voice, even if it means peddling an obvious fib about fiancée Gwen Stefani.
During the Monday, March 8 episode of the NBC competition series, the 44-year-old country singer and fellow coach John Legend both turned their chairs for a vocalist named Pia Renee. After Pia revealed that her favorite genre of music is reggae, John appeared to think he had this in the bag, as Blake isn't necessarily renowned for his reggae aptitude.
However, Blake seized the opportunity to emphasize his connection to Gwen, 51, who got her start with the ska-influenced band No Doubt and is known for solo tracks that feature reggae-inflected beats.
"To say that I don't know anything about the music that she's performing would kind of disqualify the fact that, who knows, even by the time this airs, Gwen Stefani—she could even be my wife by then," Blake gloated.
He then quipped, "She's delivering twins right now. She's pushing them out. But I'm here working."
John then spoke for the rest of us and said he had no idea what his fellow coach was talking about, but Blake replied, "I'm talking about Gwen Stefani and her stamp on reggae, ska music and how much I've grown to love it."
Alas, even with this unusual strategy, Blake still lost out, as Pia opted to choose John as his coach.
Gwen, who announced her engagement to Blake in October after five years together, shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. And that's it for kids at the moment, at least until Blake decides he needs to impress another contestant on The Voice.
