Rupert Grint Recalls “Suffocating” Experience of Filming Harry Potter for an Entire Decade

Watch : "Harry Potter" Alum Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

We all grew up with the Harry Potter series, but none more so than the trio of young stars that took on the roles of Harry, Hermione and Ron.

However, it seems that for one actor in particular, dedicating 10 years of his life to the role wasn't always the magical experience we'd imagine it to be.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley onscreen from 2001 to 2011, appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert on Monday, March 8, and did not hold back his true thoughts on life in the wizarding world.

"There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end," Grint shared. "It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be. But sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there.'"