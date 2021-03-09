Meghan Markle Reacts to Criticism of Her Requests for Privacy in Unaired Interview Moment

For months, Meghan Markle has been criticized by the U.K. press for a myriad of reasons, but it seems they've taken particular offense to the idea that she and Prince Harry deserve privacy.
Now, in a previously unaired clip of their tell-all interview shared to OprahMag.com, Oprah Winfrey asks about the notion that Meghan should've expected that she'd "lose privacy" when she married the royal. As Oprah puts it, "That's part of the deal."
However, Meghan says that's not the case, explaining, "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect."
For those that don't understand what a "basic right to privacy" looks like, Meghan comes up with the following example: "If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your co-worker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"
Meghan adds that she and Prince Harry haven't demanded total privacy now that they're no longer working members of the royal family, as some headlines might suggest. She clarifies, "They've created a false narrative. I've never talked about privacy."
The pregnant mom says everyone is entitled to the right to "share parts of your lives that you're comfortable with."
"There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.' No one would want that," the former actress continues. "So it's about boundaries. And it's about respect."
This is just one of the many clips from Meghan and Harry's two-hour long interview that didn't make the cut.
