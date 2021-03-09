Jana Kramer Addresses Breast Implant Illness Concerns After Augmentation Revelation

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

Jana Kramer is asking for more love and support and less stress.

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, the country singer took to Instagram to share that she has decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. Because, as she simply put it, "'I' want to."

Following her post, Jana revealed that people began expressing their concerns, specifically about the possibility of her developing Breast Implant Illness—which can occur after undergoing reconstruction or cosmetic augmentation with breast implants.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out about the Breast Implant Illness," the 37-year-old star said in a video clip on Instagram Stories. "It's definitely something that I've done a ton of research on. I appreciate the concern, but I also don't want any more anxiety around it...I just need support."

She also captioned her Instagram Story, "I know y'all are trying to look out for me. But again if we can just show support as I need support. Please and thank you so much!"