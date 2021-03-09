Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Brian Austin Green Sends Love to Megan Fox and More Exes on International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, Brian Austin Green sent supportive messages to Megan Fox and other exes. Keep scrolling for details.

Brian Austin Green is grateful for all the important women in his life.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Monday, March 8 to share positive International Women's Day wishes to key people in his life.

This included exes Megan Fox, Vanessa Marcil and Tiffani Theissen, along with mom Joyce and current girlfriend Sharna Burgess

"Happy International Women's Day!!" he captioned separate shots that showed himself with each of the women. In the pic with his mom, Brian is an adorable newborn baby.

Megan filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in November 2020 after more than 10 years of marriage. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly

Brian dated Tiffani in the 1990s. He welcomed son Kassius with ex-fiancée Vanessa in July 2001 before they split in 2003.

He and Sharna first sparked romance rumors when she accompanied him in Hawaii for Christmas, and they went Instagram official in January. Right around that time, Brian spoke to Access Hollywood about Sharna and shared, "It's all going really well right now."

In an interview last month, Sharna called Brian a "wonderful dad" and praised him and Megan for co-parenting their three children. "[The kids] are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job," the Dancing With the Stars pro said at the time.

Sharna continued, "I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it, into their world." 

