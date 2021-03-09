Justin Timberlake and More Stars Honor the Ladies in Their Lives on International Women’s Day

Watch : Celebrate International Women's Day With E!

It's International Women's Day and our favorite stars are celebrating in the most heartwarming ways.

March 8 marked the global holiday, with the United Nations sharing on its website, "International Women's Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities."

To celebrate the special occasion, everyone from Justin Timberlake to Mark Consuelos to David Beckham paid tribute to the ladies in their lives.

"I've been so lucky to have such incredible and strong women inspire me throughout my life," David captioned his post on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos featuring his wife Victoria Beckham and their 9-year-old daughter Harper. "Today and everyday we celebrate all women around the world… Happy International Women's day."

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness sang his mother's praises, writing, "mom has showed me it's possible to forge your own path since ‘87. to every women lifting up their loved ones here's to you."