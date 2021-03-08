Elon Musk Shares New Photo of Grimes and Their Baby Boy in Texas City He’s Calling “Starbase”

Elon Musk is giving fans a glimpse into his life with Grimes and baby X Æ A-Xii.

On March 8, the Tesla Motors CEO took to his Twitter to share a photo of himself, his longtime girlfriend and their 10-month-old son.

In the photo—which he captioned, "Starbase, Texas"—the proud parents are both wearing sunglasses while the baby admired a colorful bouquet of flowers.

As for Starbase, the 49-year-old billionaire tweeted on March 2 that he's "Creating the city of Starbase" near Boca Chica Village in Cameron County of Texas. This is also the location of his company Space X, in which he's creating and will be launching the prototypes to the company's Starship spacecraft. Hence his follow-up tweet, "From thence to Mars, and hence to Stars."

Of course, the child—who's name pronunciation is still unconfirmed—has already been exposed to all types of astronomical and galactic greatness.

In December, Grimes shared a photo of X Æ A-Xii in her Instagram Story where he appeared to be viewing a space-themed picture book. Who knows if the baby will follow in his dad's Mars-bound footsteps, but the foundation is certainly there.