Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Embrace Archie in Rare Family Portrait

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest family photo is capturing people's hearts.
Just hours after the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, photographer Misan Harriman shared a new portrait of Meghan, Harry and their 22-month-old son Archie Harrison.
The maternity shoot couldn't have released at a more fitting time considering the pair announced they were expecting a girl on Sunday, March 7. What's more? Today marks a special celebration.
"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day," Misan shared on Instagram on March 8. "Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club."
In the black-and-white image, the former Suits star looked effortlessly chic in a floral dress by La Ligne. She cradled her baby boy, as he was nestled above her growing baby bump. Prince Harry, who was photographed barefoot and opted for a button-down and denim jeans, wrapped his arms around his wife as he stood behind her and their son.
On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan gushed over their baby news when speaking to Oprah.
Harry said it was "amazing" they were having a girl, but he also explained that he was "just grateful...to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing."
"But to have a boy and then a girl," he added, "you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."
Meghan noted that they feel complete as a family, saying, "Two is it."
During the duo's bombshell interview, the 39-year-old star opened up about her pregnancy with Archie and what she experienced with the British royal family behind closed doors. She alleged that before she and Harry even learned their baby's sex, family members were having detailed conversations about their little one.
"In those months when I was pregnant," Meghan shared, "all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Oprah stopped Meghan in her tracks, asking if she was hearing things correctly about Harry having "several conversations" with unidentified family members regarding Archie's skin tone.
"Potentially, and what that would mean or look like," Meghan said, adding that she wouldn't reveal who brought it up. "I think that would be very damaging to them."
Following their interview, Oprah confirmed through Prince Harry that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip were not part of those conversations.
Meghan also noted that Archie was stripped of his birthright and it was decided for them that he wouldn't be given a royal title. "While I was pregnant," she told Oprah, the royal family "said they want to change the convention for Archie."
But as she put it, "It's not their right to take it away."
"Even though I have a lot of clarity on what comes with the titles, good and bad, and, from my experience, a lot of pain," she added, "I, again, wouldn't wish pain on my child, but that is their birthright to then make a choice about."
Meghan explained that she and Harry were concerned because they were told their son "wasn't going to receive security" without the title.
"It's like, OK, well, he needs to be safe, so we're not saying, 'Don't make him a prince or a princess,' whatever it's going to be," she said. "But if you're saying the title is what's going to affect their protection, we haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You've allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."
But despite everything, the pair seems to have found their paradise in California. The 36-year-old British native opened up about the special moments he's had with his son that he would've missed out on before.
"This year has been crazy for everybody. But to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and go for walks as a family and with the dogs," Harry told Oprah, "all of these things are just—I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can sit him on the back and he's got his arms out and he's like 'whoa.'"
On Valentine's Day, the couple announced Archie was going to be a big brother, with their spokesperson telling E! News, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." Seven months earlier, Meghan disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.