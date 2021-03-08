Princess Diana Would Be "Incredibly Proud" of Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview, Royal Expert Says

There's no doubt that the late Princess Diana is smiling down on her son Prince Harry after his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. But for the rare few who question that assertion, a royal expert is sharing with E! News his thoughts on the matters.
Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie tells E! News that over the years he's learned "there are many who say Diana came to regret the Panorama interview," with BBC journalist Martin Bashir. But Scobie explains, "If there's one thing Diana stood for, it was telling your truth and having a voice and making sure others have a voice."
"So I think to see her son find his voice and be unafraid to use it when really everything is at stake," he continues, "I imagine she would be incredibly proud."
Harry and wife Meghan Markle are likely finding support among their inner circle in the absence of the late Princess.
Scobie shares that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a "really diverse group of friends," in addition to the mentors that they've met within the activist community and beyond, like David Foster, who has become an influence "on the business side of things."
The royal reporter also points out that in recent days many of their friends have spoken out against reports that Meghan bullied palace staff, adding, "So I think we're building a picture of what that trusted circle of friends looks like in L.A."
What Scobie found "interesting" about the interview, however, is that Archie's mom and dad didn't tell Oprah about Meghan's mental health until they sat down for the tell-all. He explains, "Even to Oprah some of the things that were shared last night were a surprise."
"And I think that there will be many people in their lives that will be discovering these things for the first time in this interview," he says. "And I imagine that's going to bring their circle closer together than it's ever been."
Relations between Prince Harry and his dad, Prince Charles, seem more strained than ever. In the interview, the 36-year-old Englishman shared that his father stopped taking his calls when he broached the subject of him and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the royal family.
The royal reporter says this took him by surprise since Clarence House, Charles' official office, gave the press information that was "opposite" to what Harry said.
"It was the palace that was often telling the press, including myself, that Charles was keen to fund and support Harry and Meghan," Scobie reveals. "When actually Harry then of course revealed last night that his father cut him off very early on after they announced that they wanted to step away or at least create those hybrid roles."
Scobie didn't comment on what this means for Harry and Charles' relationship, but he says, "We've really seen a different side to Charles and I don't think that will really go, or be of any help to him, in his sort of image rehab journey that he's been on the past 20 years that has already taken a huge hit by the fourth season of The Crown."