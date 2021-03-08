Celebrity Stylist Monica Rose Shares Her Boss Babe Picks for International Women's Day

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy International Women's Day!

In honor of the special day honoring women everywhere, celebrity stylist Monica Rose is sharing the ultimate boss babe fit for client Shay Mitchell, as well as her favorite apparel, accessories, treats and beauty picks from Los Angeles shopping destination The Beverly Center.

"I am lucky to be surrounded by strong, beautiful and creative women, all of whom "boss" has different meanings for, i.e. mother, entrepreneur, author, actor, etc," Monica explained to E!. "Each of whom finds strength in different looks to embrace that boss vibe. I wanted to bring that same energy to the rest of the guide and offer options for women to feel empowered, at my favorite place to shop– The Beverly Center. From indulging in beautiful luxuries like treats, which every boss needs, like the perfect piece of avocado toast at Pichoun Bakery to supporting the females themselves behind the brands, Saie (Sephora) and The Webster."