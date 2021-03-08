Cardi B Explains Why She Was Too Shy to Talk to Megan Thee Stallion for One Whole Year

Watch : How Cardi B Broke the Ice With Megan Thee Stallion

Yes, even the biggest stars in the music industry get a little camera shy.

While Cardi B may be extremely close with Megan Thee Stallion after collaborating on the 2020 smash-hit single "WAP," it wasn't always that way.

In an exclusive sneak peek of iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music, Cardi B admitted she was hesitant to put herself out there in front of the talented artist.

"Megan came out and for like a whole year, I never interacted with her because I was like, I don't know. I'm too shy and everything," she admitted. "I feel like other artists are shy too. Should I be cool with her? I don't know if she likes me."

The Grammy winner continued, "It's always about breaking the ice and always having a conversation and catching somebody at the right time. We linked up and she's just such a good vibe."