Emilia Clarke Had the Best Reaction After Being Told She “Needed” Fillers

During a recent interview, Emilia Clarke recalled her perfect response after being told she needed fillers in her face. Keep scrolling for her epic clapback.

Emilia Clarke
No one disrespects a Khaleesi.

During a recent interview with Elle, Emilia Clarke shared "the worst skincare advice" that she's ever received.

"I once had a facialist who told me I needed filler," the Game of Thrones star recalled. "I just showed her the door. I was literally just like, ‘get out.'"

The 34-year-old actress noted that she was 28 at the time. Later, Emilia shared her thoughts on aging in the filming industry as the young actors are normally favored.

"'You've got this idea of aging, and then you've got the idea of what aging makes you look like," she explained. "At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I've had more experiences, I've done all this stuff and I'm proud of that. You can only do that because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing [that] allows you to do those things. So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I've spent on this earth, I'm down for that."

Emilia highlighted her mother, who the actor said never received cosmetic work, looking "incredibly beautiful" for her age.

"I look to women and actors who are older than me who are f--king beautiful and I think what your skin does as you age is elegant," she expressed. "I can imagine them all saying ‘Ssh, you do not get to talk about this yet,' but I've got lines on my forehead.'"

During the interview, Emilia also explained how facial fillers cannot be lit therefore if she used them on her face would show up "shiny and strange."

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

"I work in an industry where I've got to move my face, and I've got to be expressive," the Me Before You star explained. "If my job is telling me that I need to have anything more than possibly a bit of Botox when I'm 45 or whatever, then I'll stop doing the job."

