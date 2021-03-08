Oprah Winfrey Confirms These Two Royals Did Not Make Comments About Archie's Skin Color

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: Shocking Moments

It was a moment in their interview that visibly stunned Oprah Winfrey.

Mere hours after the debut of the media mogul's highly anticipated televised sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the world is still digesting the various bombshells the couple shared.

While the soon-to-be parents of two shared the sex of their baby on the way, their conversation was also rife with jaw-dropping revelations, including Meghan's struggle with suicidal thoughts while a working royal, the lack of support she received and alleged behind-the-scenes conversations about their firstborn Archie Harrison's skin color. While mystery remains over who was part of those talks with Prince Charles and Princess Diana's second son, Oprah clarified on Monday, March 8 that they did not include Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

"He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations," she told CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King. "He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you can see, I tried to get that answer on camera and off."