Olivia Wilde Congratulates Ex Jason Sudeikis After His Critics Choice Win

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

The supportive feelings are mutual between exes Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde following his big Critics Choice Awards moment.

After the Ted Lasso star surprisingly thanked Olivia while accepting the Best Actor in a Comedy Series prize on Sunday, March 7, she took to Twitter to congratulate him, in addition to adding a quip about his low-key awards looks.

"Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!" the Booksmart director wrote, tagging a few of Jason's colleagues. "So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year."

Jason has been racking up the accolades for his Apple TV+ comedy series, for which he won a Golden Globe Award last weekend. At both virtual awards ceremonies, the actor was casually dressed in a comfy hoodie.

In addition, E! News has learned that Olivia and Jason are in a positive and drama-free place as they continue to successfully co-parent their children Otis Sudeikis, 6, and Daisy Sudeikis, 4. Their kids remain their top priority, now that both stars have moved on to new relationships.