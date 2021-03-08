Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Prince Harry On What Would've Been Princess Diana's Reaction to His and Meghan's Exit

During her March 7 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey asked how Princess Diana might have felt about the current relations between Harry and the royal family.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 08, 2021 5:21 AMTags
TVOprah WinfreyRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesPrincess DianaMeghan Markle
Watch: Necessary Realness: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Tell-All

Prince Harry is reflecting on how Princess Diana might have reacted to his royal exit.

During Oprah Winfrey's in-depth CBS interview with Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday, March 7, the longtime TV personality asked him how his late mother would feel about the continued drama between the couple and the royal family.

"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad," Harry replied. "But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy."

He also provided insight into how things stand for him and other family members, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"I've spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years," he shared. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship. And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She's my colonel in chief, right? She always will be."

photos
7 Ways Princess Diana Forever Changed What it Means to Be a Royal

Although Harry revealed that his dad, Prince Charles, had previously stopped taking his calls around the time of Harry and Meghan's royal exit, the father-son pair is now on better terms.

Joe Pugliese/Harpo/AP/Shutterstock

"There's a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his dad. "I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and and Archie's his grandson. I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know, and that's the thing."

As for things with his brother Prince William, Harry said he loves William to "bits" and that they've "been through hell together," although they're currently on "different paths."

Click here for our full coverage of the emotional interview. 

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

2

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview

3

Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Reason Archie Wasn't Given a Title

4

Ginny & Georgia Star Speaks Out Amid Taylor Swift Joke Backlash

5

Queen Elizabeth II Speaks on TV Before Meghan and Harry Interview

Latest News

Prince Harry On How Princess Diana Would've Reacted to His Exit

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview

Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

Archie Makes Adorable Cameo During Oprah Winfrey Tell-All

Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out to His Ex Olivia Wilde at the Critics Choice

Prince Harry Discusses Where Things Stand Between Him and William