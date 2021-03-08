Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle Before Tell-All: "Cry Me a River"

Bethenny Frankel is experiencing a change of heart after hearing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's candid exchange with Oprah Winfrey.

Following her negative remarks about Meghan on Sunday, March 7 prior to the CBS sit-down, Bethenny tweeted later in the evening that she watched the interview and is walking back her criticism.

"I watched M & H sit down," the Real Housewives of New York City alum tweeted. "Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I'm a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you."

The drama began when fans tweeted at Bethenny about Buckingham Palace announcing last week it is investigating claims that Meghan allegedly bullied royal staffers in the past.

When one fan tweeted that the staff hadn't been "respectful" of Meghan, Bethenny chimed in with, "Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. Thinking face #MARRY."