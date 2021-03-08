Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Emma Corrin's Risqué Dress at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards Is the Real Winner

Emma Corrin's look by Schiaparelli was anything but typical at the Critics' Choice Awards. Scroll to see her outfit below.

Emma Corrin's outfit at the Critics' Choice Awards was quite the crowning achievement. 

The actress took home the Best Actress in a Drama Series award this year for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, Netflix's juicy, fictionalized exploration of the royal family. For her big night, she chose a stunning, if unusual dress. The black, three quarter-sleeved mini dress was  designed by Schiaparelli, and features a cut out in the center of the chest, surrounded by oversized pearl clips. Emma also rocked earrings that matched the look of the clips. 

Emma is no stranger to a more avant-garde red carpet style. Earlier this awards season, the actress donned a Miu Miu dress with a large white collar at the Golden Globes, where she was also nominated for The Crown

In fact, the nominee has someone specific to thank for her daring looks: Harry Lambert, her stylist who also works with Harry Styles

Last November, Emma spoke about why she was so excited to work with the stylist. 

"I remember growing up wanting to play with the boundaries of what was considered ‘feminine' and ‘masculine' clothing, but feeling like I couldn't or shouldn't for whatever reason," she told Vogue in the pair's joint interview. "Harry isn't afraid to take risks, be daring, shake things up. There are no rules!"

Harry added, "Emma wears what she wants to wear. I think there's always a sense [that an outfit] can be a bit ridiculous, but I think a lot of it is to do with the hair and make-up, too. Sometimes you can wear something that's quite OTT, but if you have very stripped-back hair and makeup, it makes it more wearable."

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Emma's outfits may be daring, but they always turn heads. 

