Bethenny Frankel Is Called a "Bitch" by Comedian Jessica Kirson After Meghan Markle Shade

Bethenny Frankel's negative tweets about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle were no laughing matter for comedian Jessica Kirson, who took the opportunity to throw the reality star some shade of her own.

The standup comic accused the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member of treating her unkindly several years ago when she worked as an off-camera comedian tasked with hyping up the studio audiences of the reality star's short-lived syndicated talk show Bethenny.

"I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total bitch to me," Kirson tweeted at Bethenny on Sunday, March 7. "For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your s--t. Have a great day!"

Bethenny, whose show aired for one season until it was canceled in 2014, did not respond publicly. Her rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. Spokespeople for the series' production companies, Warner Bros. Television's Telepictures and the group and Ellen DeGeneres' A Very Good Production firm, have also not commented on Jessica's tweet, which went viral.