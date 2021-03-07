Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Commonwealth Day Video Before Meghan and Harry Interview

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William Get a New Puppy

The royal family is shedding light on important issues.

On March 7, the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slated to release their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about the challenges of life in the monarchy, a second royal couple shared an intriguing conversation of their own.

On Instagram, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, posted a video of their talk with Dr. Zolelwa Sifumba in honor of Commonwealth Day. The holiday commemorates the association of the 54 member states, most of which were once territories of the British Empire, and is celebrated all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

The caption of the video reads, "Dr. Zolelwa Sifumba is working in South Africa to advocate for healthcare workers and the importance of looking after those in the medical profession on the front line. She has seen how the pandemic has exacerbated existing problems for healthcare workers dealing with mental, emotional and physical stress and trauma, and wants to be a voice for them."