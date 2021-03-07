Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Commonwealth Day Video Before Meghan and Harry Interview

Shortly before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a video of their conversation with Dr. Zolelwa Sifumba.

By Kaitlin Reilly Mar 07, 2021 10:40 PM
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
The royal family is shedding light on important issues. 

On March 7, the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slated to release their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about the challenges of life in the monarchy, a second royal couple shared an intriguing conversation of their own. 

On Instagram, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, posted a video of their talk with Dr. Zolelwa Sifumba in honor of Commonwealth Day. The holiday commemorates the association of the 54 member states, most of which were once territories of the British Empire, and is celebrated all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe. 

The caption of the video reads, "Dr. Zolelwa Sifumba is working in South Africa to advocate for healthcare workers and the importance of looking after those in the medical profession on the front line. She has seen how the pandemic has exacerbated existing problems for healthcare workers dealing with mental, emotional and physical stress and trauma, and wants to be a voice for them."

The post continues, "This #CommonwealthDay The Duke and Duchess spoke with medical, charity and voluntary staff from across the Commonwealth to hear more about the work they have been carrying out to care for those within their communities. Join Her Majesty The Queen, The Duke and Duchess, and Members of The Royal Family as they take part in ‘A Celebration for Commonwealth day' via the link in our bio."

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Typically, the royal family holds events at Marlborough House in London, which is the headquarters of the Commonwealth of Nations. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the typical Commonwealth Day celebrations are not taking place this year, with Queen Elizabeth addressing the Commonwealth with a speech broadcast on BBC One instead. 

In the Queen's Commonwealth Day speech, the matriarch called for "unity." 

 

"Over the coming week, as we celebrate our friendship, spirit in unity and achievements of the Commonwealth, we have an opportunity to reflect on a time like no other," the royal said. "Whilst experiences of the last year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline who have been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities. We have also taken encouragement from remarkable advances in developing new vaccines and treatments."

 

Watch Kate and Prince William's talk above.

