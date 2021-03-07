Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B and More Stars to Perform at the 2021 Grammys

Get your popcorn and dancing shoes ready!
The 2021 Grammys is only one week away, but the annual award show is already proving to be unforgettable. On Sunday, March 7, The Recording Academy announced its full list of performers, and, dare we say the ceremony is set to hit all the right notes!
Case in point? Some of the biggest and brightest names in the music industry are expected to take center stage—both virtually and in-person—at the ceremony, which airs on Sunday, March 14 on CBS.
Fans can expect to see Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, BTS, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch.
Per a press release, "Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all."
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the star-studded event will look slightly different from previous years. The ceremony will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place.
"It includes some areas around that location, as well as outside and on some of the rooftops, so I think it will be an exciting look for the show," Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, told ET in January. "Something a little bit different."
But just because the 2021 Grammys will have a new vibe, that doesn't mean it will lose its razzle-dazzle. For one, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is hosting music's biggest night.
"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," the comedian and host said in a statement.
"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee," he continued, "I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!"
Although the event is still ironing out details, click here to get the most up-to-date information on the award show. Plus, check out the full list of nominees here.