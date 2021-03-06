Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of Her and David Foster's Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee is a proud mom in a new Instagram photo of her and husband David Foster's baby boy.

Katharine McPhee is loving mom life. 

The American Idol alum welcomed her first child with husband David Foster on Feb. 24. Now, the star is showing off just how happy she is with her new role on her Instagram Story. 

In a pic of her holding her baby boy in a sling, the Smash actress wrote, "Just in case you were wondering, I love being a mommy." She even included some crying emojis to show just how emotional she was over her new parent status. 

Katharine and David, who has five other children as well as seven grandchildren, married in 2019. E! News reported that the two were expecting their first child together in October of last year. 

An insider for the couple shared that both mom and dad were thrilled to embark on their parenthood journey together. 

"Katharine, David and the baby are all doing great," the insider shared on March 4. "Katharine is so excited that the baby is finally here. She had been waiting to be a mom for a long time, and couldn't be any happier that the time has come."

A second source added, "Katharine is having a wonderful time as a mother, and next up, she'll soon be promoting her new show Country Comfort on Netflix."

Despite the excitement, the pregnancy was not planned, a source told E! News last year. 

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

"Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David," said the insider back in October. "They weren't necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen."

 

Clearly, it was just as great as the couple imagined. 

