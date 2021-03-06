Lil Nas X Reveals He Bought His First Home: See Photos of His Fabulous Property

Watch : Lil Nas X on Becoming a Fashion Icon With Christian Cowan's Help

Home is where the heart is.

Lil Nas X shared the exciting and special news that he's officially a homeowner. The "Old Town Road" rapper raved over his accomplishment on Instagram and Twitter, writing, "bought my first house today."

And luckily for the 21-year-old star's fans and followers, he showed off a few photos of his fabulous property. From the chic white quartz countertops and black cabinets in his kitchen to the spacious bathtub in his bathroom to the amazing greenery in his backyard, it looks Lil Nas X has found his sanctuary!

A few months ago, the "Panini" singer opened up about how being hunkered down in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic was actually a good thing for his creativity.

"Quarantine has probably been the best thing that could have happened to me to where I am in my career right now," he told E! News last September. It's given me so much time to think through while creating music."