Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Double Date With Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Double date night!

On Friday, March 5, Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly hung out with fellow music artists and rumored couple Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun. The four were seen walking together outside BOA Steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif., where Avril, 36, and Mod Sun, 33, first sparked romance rumors last month. The twosomes, all masked, held hands with each other and arrived and left in separate cars. Megan, 34, and Kelly, 30, also took photos and chatted with fans outside the restaurant.

Later in the evening, the group headed to the Rainbow Bar & Grill down the boulevard. Mod Sun posted on his Instagram Stories a video of the four sitting at a table on the patio.

"We're in the Rainbow Room right now and 'Flames' just came on," he said, showing himself sitting next to Avril, with both wearing masks. He added, laughing, "and I'm with my bestie, and I'm with my bestie." Mod Sun then turned his phone to Megan and Kelly sitting next to them, unmasked. Avril reposted the video on her own Instagram Story.

Kelly and Megan sparked romance rumors in May 2020. They went public with their relationship the following June. The Transformers actress and husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons, had quietly split several months prior after 10 years of marriage. Megan filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum last November.