Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Double Date With Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Double date night!
On Friday, March 5, Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly hung out with fellow music artists and rumored couple Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun. The four were seen walking together outside BOA Steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif., where Avril, 36, and Mod Sun, 33, first sparked romance rumors last month. The twosomes, all masked, held hands with each other and arrived and left in separate cars. Megan, 34, and Kelly, 30, also took photos and chatted with fans outside the restaurant.
Later in the evening, the group headed to the Rainbow Bar & Grill down the boulevard. Mod Sun posted on his Instagram Stories a video of the four sitting at a table on the patio.
"We're in the Rainbow Room right now and 'Flames' just came on," he said, showing himself sitting next to Avril, with both wearing masks. He added, laughing, "and I'm with my bestie, and I'm with my bestie." Mod Sun then turned his phone to Megan and Kelly sitting next to them, unmasked. Avril reposted the video on her own Instagram Story.
Kelly and Megan sparked romance rumors in May 2020. They went public with their relationship the following June. The Transformers actress and husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons, had quietly split several months prior after 10 years of marriage. Megan filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum last November.
In mid-February, Kelly shared Instagram photos showing the two together, as well as a pic of a pendant necklace with a vial that appeared to contain a drop of blood.
"I wear your blood around my neck," he wrote, adding emojis that symbolize a knife, a drop of blood, a DNA symbol and a rose. "My bloody valentine."
Avril and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, were first spotted out together in early February, at BOA Steakhouse, where the rapper debuted a neck tattoo of the "Sk8ter Boi" singer's name.
A week later, Mod Sun and Avril returned to BOA to attend the release party for his fourth album Internet Killed the Rock Star. The record contains the track "Flames," which features Avril. The single dropped in January.
On Tuesday, March 2, three days before their night out with Megan and Kelly, Mod Sun and Avril were photographed walking together and holding hands while out in Los Angeles. While the two have neither confirmed nor denied a relationship, Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly reported in February that the two are dating.
Mod Sun and Avril also worked together on her new album. A source told E! News in February that the two spent time together in the recording studio nearly every day for more than two months and that the still-untitled record is set to drop this year.
Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has also worked with Mod Sun on music many times and stirred speculation last December that a collaboration with Avril was on the way when she shared an Instagram photo of her working and hanging out with the two men in a recording studio. She wrote, "So are we ready for new music in the new year or what? Lemme know....."
See photos of the group's double date night: