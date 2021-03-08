Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

From Lady Gaga to J.Law, Meet Lisa Vanderpump's Many Famous Friends & Fans

PREMIERES MAR. 18, 9e |6p PM
Watch: "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump" Premieres Mar. 18 on E!

Lisa Vanderpump has certainly made a name for herself.

She's starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, ran a restaurant empire that spans across London, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, started her own non-profit organization—the list goes on. 

So it should come as no surprise that over the years, Vanderpump has not only mixed and mingled with some of Hollywood's biggest stars—including Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Mario Lopez, Lance Bass and more—but also befriended them. 

In fact, a select few of the posh restauranteur's famous friends are set to appear on her brand new E! series, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.

Premiering Thursday, Mar. 18, the show follows Vanderpump as she entertains a variety of celebrity guests for dinner at her home, the famed Villa Rosa. They'll dine with the posh hostess and play some of her signature games, such as "Rosé Pong," "Diva Croquet" and "Get Pumped."

We can't wait to see what LOL-worthy situations Vanderpump and her guests get themselves into, but in the meantime, we're taking a closer look at all of her famous friends and fans. 

Scroll through the below gallery to see for yourself!

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 9e| 6p p.m., only on E!

DEBY/AKM-GSI
Lady Gaga

The Grammy-winning singer hits up Pump Lounge in West Hollywood in August 2015 to hang out with LVP herself.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus

LVP and the "Wrecking Ball" singer got wild with some furry friends at TomTom back in March 2019. "Doggy style @tomtom with @mileycyrus tonight," Lisa wrote on IG. LOL!

Instagram
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Everyone's favorite couple recreate Schwartz and Sandoval's kiss during dinner at TomTom.

Twitter
Jennifer Lawrence

When J.Law met Giggy! The Oscar winner and a group of gal-pals dine at Pump lounge and even got a special greeting from Ken Todd.

Lance Bass

Lisa is BFFs with the 'N Sync singer and he even has his own West Hollywood bar and restaurant on the same block as Lisa's two hot spots.

Instagram
Drake

Drake had the honor of meeting Lisa's beloved pup Giggy while dining at SUR.

Instagram
Hayden Panettiere

The Heroes actress paid a visit to Vanderpump Dogs in March 2017.

Instagram
Darren Criss & Mia Swier

Like Chrissy and John, the American Crime Story actor and his wife couldn't pass up the opportunity to recreate the Toms' famous kiss.

Instagram
Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning didn't just stop by TomTom—she went for a ride in Tom Sandoval's famed sidecar!

Instagram
Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul and Lisa have hung out a number of times over the years. She even attended the Overserved star's 53rd birthday celebration!

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

Lisa and Giggy pose for a picture with the Very Cavallari star in 2013.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Mario Lopez

The actor has hosted Lisa's Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Here, they pose on the red carpet in 2017.

Instagram
Ross Mathews

Lisa and the TV personality are longtime pals!

Instagram
Andy Cohen

Cohen isn't just Lisa's Bravo boss, he's also a fan of her and her many furry friends.

