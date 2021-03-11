Meghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson's Makeup Artist Loves This $17 Ice Roller for Spring

Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson's makeup artist Nina Park shared the beauty products and food items that could have you glowing throughout the spring season.

New season means new skincare! 

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park knows a few things about the beauty industry. After all, she's worked with A-list talent including Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson

So as the first day of spring quickly approaches, E! News had to get her product picks for the months ahead. 

"Take care of your skin on the inside as well as the outside," Nina, who partnered with Light + Fit, shared exclusively with E! News. "There are easy ways to maintain both your inner and outer beauty as the seasons change. Whether it's starting my day with Light + Fit Collagen and Antioxidants to incorporate two grams of collagen and other nutrients into my daily routine, or using the Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray to protect my skin from the sun and also set my makeup, I'm always looking to keep my skin healthy and glowing, and beauty lovers should too!"

Keep scrolling for even more of her great tips that won't have you breaking the bank. 

ESARORA Ice Roller

"I like to keep a few in the freezer and use it to pass through my face, rolling upwards. It's great if you're in a pinch and need instant depuffing for your Zoom call!"

$17
Amazon

Light + Fit Collagen & Antioxidants Nonfat Yogurt

"It's no secret collagen is becoming a key part of wellness routines," Nina, who works with Light + Fit, explained. "With Light + Fit Collagen & Antioxidants, I can easily incorporate two grams of collagen into my healthy eating routine and start my morning off on a great (and delicious) note!"

$3
Walmart
$3
Instacart

Weleda, Sheer Hydration Eye Gel

"I love switching over from heavy, rich eye creams to something lightweight. I love how the Weleda Sheer Hydration Eye Gel melts into the skin, and the metal tip also helps with puffiness."

$21
iHerb

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

"Facial massaging is an important part of my routine all year round! I love this tool to lift, sculpt and improve my circulation."

$28
Sephora

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom in #122 Zenith

"I love adding pops of vibrant pinks and corals for the spring season. Lately, I've been loving the Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom in Zenith. It packs a lot of color but still has a luminous hydrating shine."

$40
Chanel

Hyrdo Flask

"Staying hydrated is key! I love my Hydro Flask water bottle. I carry it around with me everywhere so I never forget to drink water throughout the day."

$50
Hydro Flask

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks

"These eye masks feel soothing and moisturize the eye area, and they are great to use to prep the area before applying makeup."

$75
BlueMercury

Get your reading on this spring with book picks from your favorite celebrities

