Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mandy Patinkin Joins Season 5 of The Good Fight

CBS announced that Criminal Minds actor Mandy Patinkin will take on an interesting role in the upcoming season of The Good Fight.

By Cydney Contreras Mar 05, 2021 9:33 PMTags
CBSShowsCelebritiesThe Good Fight
Watch: Julianna Margulies on "The Good Fight" Salary Dispute: "I Want Equal"

Mandy Patinkin has nabbed his next big role.

The Criminal Minds actor is set to join season five of CBS' The Good Fight. According to a press release, he will apprise the role of Hal Wackner, who is described as a "layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop."

In other words, Mandy is channeling his inner Judge Judy for this drama series. 

How does the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart figure into the equation? Well, they all have to find a way to shut down the operation, which has become an overnight sensation. What's more is his judgements are "are honored by much of the entertained public," according to the release.

Series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers Robert and Michelle King said of Mandy joining the cast, "We are the biggest fans of Mandy's stage, screen, and now YouTube work, so we couldn't be more excited for him to play Wackner." 

photos
What's Next for the Criminal Minds Cast

They added, "We only worry that he'll have less time to do his fantastic work on YouTube."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Princess Bride actor revived his YouTube channel eight months ago, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. In his videos, which are brief looks into his daily life, Mandy sings, cooks or simply talks about how much he dislikes a chair.

Most recently, Mandy fixed his sink in the video titled "A Dry Dream." Though his plumbing skills came in handy, he advised that viewers contact a licensed professional. 

A premiere date has not been announced for season five of The Good Fight, but fans can catch up on past episodes on Paramount+, which was formerly named CBS All Access.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals Significance of Her "11 11" Tattoo

2

Patrick J. Adams Slams "Obscene" Royals for Tormenting Meghan Markle

3

Ginny & Georgia Star Speaks Out Amid Taylor Swift Joke Backlash

4

What Meghan Markle’s Friends & Colleagues Said About Bullying Claims

5

John Stamos Shares Unseen Full House Photo With Elizabeth Olsen

Latest News

10 WandaVision Gifts That Are Great in Any Decade

What Meghan Markle’s Friends & Colleagues Said About Bullying Claims

Mandy Patinkin Joins Season 5 of The Good Fight

Exclusive

Summer House's Hannah Berner Already Has Her Wedding Dress

March 2021 Celeb Book Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry & More

Update!

Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Harasser

Lauren Bushnell Opens Up About Her Post Bachelor Cosmetic Work